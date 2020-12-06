e-paper
Home / World News / Julian Batubara, Indonesia’s social minister named suspect after bribery raid

Julian Batubara, Indonesia’s social minister named suspect after bribery raid

Juliari is the second Indonesian cabinet minister to be named a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in recent few weeks.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 08:14 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Jakarta
Juliari Batubara , Indonesia’s social affairs minister
Juliari Batubara , Indonesia’s social affairs minister (Image via Twitter)
         

Indonesia’s anti-graft agency on Sunday named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four other people.

Juliari is the second Indonesian cabinet minister to be named a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in recent few weeks.

He and two other officials are suspected of accepting bribes in connection with the procurement of 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) worth of goods to be distributed as Covid-19 social assistance packages, KPK head Firli Bahuri told a news briefing. The other two suspects are private citizens, Firli said.

Juliari was being questioned at KPK headquarters and will be taken into custody, said KPK spokesman Ali Fikri. The Social Affairs Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Some of the suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Jakarta on Saturday, where KPK found the cash, Firli said.

“The money was stored in seven suitcases, three backpacks, and in envelopes, amounting to around 14.5 billion rupiah,” or$1.03 million, he said. The online briefing displayed suitcases containing cash.

Last month, KPK named Maritime and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo as a suspect in a separate corruption case.

