Actor Julian Sands missing for 5 days. He was hiking in US mountain range

Actor Julian Sands, who is famous for his several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, authorities said. He was hiking at the time, they added, saying, that Julian Sands went missing on Friday last week on a trail on Mt. Baldy.

Authorities informed that search and rescue teams were looking for Julian Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains but had to suspend the search later on Saturday owing to trail conditions and avalanche risks. Although only ground search has been paused, authorities said ad the search with helicopter and drones continues.

A series of storms have wrecked havoc in Southern California where two other hikers recently died, Associated Press reported.

Julian Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View" and has been applauded for his major roles in 1989's “Warlock,” 1990's “Arachnophobia,” 1991′s “Naked Lunch,” 1993′s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995's “Leaving Las Vegas." He has also done small roles in television and drama series.

Julian Sands married writer Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990, and the couple share two children. He has a third child from a previous relationship.

