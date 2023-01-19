Home / World News / 8 killed in ‘Switzerland of Tibet’ avalanche, China sends rescue ops: Top points

8 killed in ‘Switzerland of Tibet’ avalanche, China sends rescue ops: Top points

world news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Tibet Avalanche: Following the deadly avalanche, China's government sent a team to help in recovering the bodies.

Tibet Avalanche: At least 8 people were killed in Tibet avalanche.(AFP File)
Tibet Avalanche: At least 8 people were killed in Tibet avalanche.(AFP File)
ByMallika Soni

At least eight people were killed in an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, Reuters reported quoting state media. Following the deadly avalanche, China's government sent a team to help in recovering the bodies and find people who are still missing, the report further said.

Read more: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's shocking resignation announcement: ‘It’s time'

Here are 8 points on the avalanche in Tibet which killed at least 8 people:

1. The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county, Xinhua News Agency reported.

2. It took place at around 8 pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, stranding people and vehicles, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

3. The number of people missing was not released by the officials.

Read more: Ukraine deadly helicopter crash: What we know so far and what we don't

4. Authorities have sent 131 people and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight, Global Times reported.

5. China's ministry of emergency management dispatched a working group to Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region following the avalanche.

6. Emergency rescue headquarters have dispatched 246 rescuers, over 70 vehicles, 10 pieces of large-scale equipment and 994 search devices to excavate a rescue passage, the report said.

7. Nyingchi is located at an average elevation of around 9,300 feet.

8. The place is also called "the Switzerland of Tibet".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
tibet
tibet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out