8 killed in ‘Switzerland of Tibet’ avalanche, China sends rescue ops: Top points

At least eight people were killed in an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, Reuters reported quoting state media. Following the deadly avalanche, China's government sent a team to help in recovering the bodies and find people who are still missing, the report further said.

Here are 8 points on the avalanche in Tibet which killed at least 8 people:

1. The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county, Xinhua News Agency reported.

2. It took place at around 8 pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, stranding people and vehicles, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

3. The number of people missing was not released by the officials.

4. Authorities have sent 131 people and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight, Global Times reported.

5. China's ministry of emergency management dispatched a working group to Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region following the avalanche.

6. Emergency rescue headquarters have dispatched 246 rescuers, over 70 vehicles, 10 pieces of large-scale equipment and 994 search devices to excavate a rescue passage, the report said.

7. Nyingchi is located at an average elevation of around 9,300 feet.

8. The place is also called "the Switzerland of Tibet".

