Home / World News / 'Just a proposal': Sri Lanka on proposed burqa ban after criticism from allies
world news

'Just a proposal': Sri Lanka on proposed burqa ban after criticism from allies

The 'clarification' comes after Sri Lanka's minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, said on Saturday the govt would "definitely" ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Representative Image (REUTERS)

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was "merely a proposal", following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.

Sri Lanka's minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, said on Saturday it would "definitely" ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.

But the foreign ministry said on Tuesday a decision had not yet been taken on what it described as "merely a proposal... under discussion".

"The government will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and sufficient time will be taken for necessary consultations to be held and for consensus to be reached," it said in a statement.

Muslims make up around a tenth of the population in majority-Buddhist Sri Lanka.

The statement follows criticism from Pakistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka, Saad Kattak, who said in a tweet on Monday a ban "will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK's Covid-19 vaccine is safe and works extremely well, says Boris Johnson

Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

With flash mob, Israel's Arabs try to highlight fatal police shootings

Chinese companies’ bid to trademark PLA soldier’s patriotic phrase rejected

Ahmed Shaheed, a Maldivian diplomat currently serving as the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, said a ban was incompatible with international laws that protect religious belief and freedom of expression.

Several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, are among the 47 nations that will vote on Sri Lanka's human rights record at a United Nations session in Geneva next week.

A UN resolution passed against Sri Lanka could allow for prosecutions of government and military officials involved in ending a decades-long civil war in 2009, and Colombo is sensitive to anything that may impact voting there, according to a person familiar with the developments.

Almost a third of the 47 nations are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which last year criticised a Sri Lankan policy to forcibly cremate coronavirus victims in the country, in violation of the Islamic tradition of burial.

The policy was repealed last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Concerns rise over Sri Lanka's move to ban burqas and madrassas

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:01 PM IST
world news

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:25 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP