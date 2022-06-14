Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Just Eat founder named ‘Cost of Living’ business Czar for UK
world news

Just Eat founder named ‘Cost of Living’ business Czar for UK

Buttress, who will have the title of “cost-of-living business czar,” will work with the private sector to develop “business-led initiatives” to help consumers, such as discounted prices or product offers, according to a statement from the Cabinet Office.
Commuters cross Waterloo Bridge during the morning rush hour in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 02:15 PM IST
Bloomberg |

The UK government appointed David Buttress, former founder and chief executive of Just Eat Plc, to help identify ways to soften the blow of a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Buttress, who will have the title of “cost-of-living business czar,” will work with the private sector to develop “business-led initiatives” to help consumers, such as discounted prices or product offers, according to a statement from the Cabinet Office.

The move comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government faces mounting pressure to alleviate a record squeeze on living standards, fueled by soaring energy and commodity prices exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as the aftermath of the pandemic and supply chain issues linked to Brexit. Last month the UK announced a further £15 billion ($18 billion) of measures to help households, taking the total value of its support package to £37 billion.

Buttress started Just Eat’s UK operation in 2006, and was the company’s chief executive between 2013 and 2017. He is an angel investor and is currently a venture partner at 83North Ltd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP