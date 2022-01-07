Justin Trudeau reacts to viral video of maskless flight passengers, says they are 'idiots'

A row has been triggered on social media after a video of a maskless crowd partying on a chartered plane went viral on social media as Covid-19 spreads across the world. According to a report, the plane was going to Mexico from Canada and some of the passengers were cast members from Quebec reality television shows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also slammed the travellers who can be seen singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats, while being in close proximity of each other. They are also not wearing face masks.

Calling them as "idiots," Trudeau said it is a “slap in the face” to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic. He also informed that Canada's airline regulator has already launched an investigation into the matter. “It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, their fellow citizens and airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is a situation Transport Canada takes extremely seriously and we are following up,” he added.

Trudeau further said that he is "extremely frustrated" to see the video "like other Canadians".

In the video, a large bottle of an alcoholic beverage is also being passed among the passengers. A woman also appears to be smoking an electronic cigarette on the plane.

Transport Canada has contacted the airline and said passengers who violated the department's regulations could face fines of up to $5,000 Canadian (US$3,938) per infraction.

Meanwhile, three airlines, including the one that chartered the flight and Air Canada refused to fly them back to Canada.

Sunwing Airlines cancelled the return charter flight from Cancún that had been scheduled for Wednesday and Air Transat and Air Canada also both said they would refuse to carry the passengers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by The Guardian, the passengers are now staying at a hotel in Cancún.