K2 Airways plane missing LIVE: Flight data indicates plane crashed into sea off Karachi; Pak authorities on the lookout

K2 Airways plane missing LIVE: A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane carrying five crew members lost contact with air traffic control on Tuesday night after reporting a navigational system malfunction while en route from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Karachi, Pakistani aviation authorities said. ...Read More

Early flight data suggested the 27-year-old Boeing 737-400 freighter, operated by K2 Airways, may have crashed into the Arabian Sea southwest of Karachi after a series of sharp altitude changes followed by a steep final descent, Reuters reported.

The aircraft went missing over the Arabian Sea near Ormara in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft reportedly experienced a series of abrupt altitude changes before entering a steep final descent.

Pakistani authorities have launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation involving multiple agencies to locate the missing aircraft, the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a Facebook post.