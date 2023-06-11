Kabul gasps for air: Pollution levels in Afghanistan's capital triple in 1 week

Afghanistan's national environmental protection agency (NEPA) said that Kabul's air pollution levels have tripled over the past week. Airborne particles and climate change are key factors contributing to the capital city's growing air pollution, the agency was quoted as saying by TOLO News. The agency added that it was making efforts to lower the amount of air pollution in Kabul but it is unable to do so due to a lack of adequate equipment.

People gather in a street market late afternoon in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)

Inspection control officer of NEPA, Basir Amin, said: "All the equipment we have installed at the National Environmental Protection Agency's facilities, the statistics we have collected over the last two or three days, and our graphs, especially about dust and airborne particles with a diameter of 2.5 cubic meters relatively, all show that pollution is increasing beyond the standard air quality of the World Health Organization."

Meanwhile, Kabul residents said that the air pollution has increased diseases, especially among children.

"The air is really polluted and it has caused various problems for Kabul residents, including breathing problems, and it has also created a ground for other diseases," Tariq Habibzai, a resident of Kabul told TOLO News. Another resident Noorullhaq Shams said, “I ask the Islamic Emirate to stop the businesses and investors who use poor materials.”

"It is important to focus on the creation of green areas in the cities as well as the creation of green belts around the cities that are mainly made up of trees and perennial plants," Sayed Qayum Hashemi, an expert on environmental issues said.

