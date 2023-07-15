Kamala Harris's slip of the tongue sparks controversy, did she really call for a population reduction? | Video

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself in hot water after a recent gaffe during a speech at Coppin State University in Baltimore. While discussing the need to build a "clean energy economy" and combat climate change, Harris mistakenly called for the US to "reduce population" instead of "reduce pollution," according to the White House.

During her address, Harris stated, "When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water," drawing applause from the audience. However, the official White House transcript corrected her statement, crossing out "population" and adding "pollution" in brackets to clarify her intended message.

Twitter Reactions

Conservatives on Twitter were quick to react to Harris's slip-up, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) questioning if he was part of the population she wished to reduce. The gaffe further fueled criticisms of Harris, who recent polls have shown to be one of the least popular vice presidents in US history.

A History of Head-Scratching Remarks

This is not the first time Harris has made puzzling statements in her role as Vice President. At a music festival in New Orleans, she delivered a repetitive definition of the word "culture," leading to widespread mockery on social media. Additionally, during a meeting with labor union and civil rights leaders, Harris struggled to define artificial intelligence, offering a confusing explanation that left many scratching their heads.

Reports have emerged suggesting that White House officials are worried about Harris becoming a liability for the 2024 election. According to Axios, senior adviser Anita Dunn has instructed staff members to schedule more events for the vice president, hoping to improve her standing among the public.

As the 2024 election looms, the pressure is on for Kamala Harris to improve her public image and avoid further missteps.