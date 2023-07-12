Andrew Tate on Kamala Harris, 'I don't think I've ever heard her put a compendious coherence sentence together'

British and American social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer Emory Andrew Tate III went viral in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Twitter. Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, lost an appeal on Thursday against a court's earlier decision to keep him under house arrest, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)(AP)

He touched upon how he spent his time in jail, and based on the interview, it was discovered that he was a man who lived a life of absolute discipline and luxury before getting caught up in Romanian prison, and that turned life upside down for him. He has only worked hard to become a stronger person to overcome the perpetrator in this case, who is the ‘Matrix’.

In the interview, he said he spent time smoking cigarettes, doing pushups, and based on an earlier interview that Tate gave after being released, he claimed doing a total 7417 pushups and reading the Quaran in jail.

There were many areas of conflict and controversy in the two-and-a-half-hour interview that were touched upon. The major one is Andrew's thoughts on former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Wherein Tate said, "Irrespective of one's race, if an individual were to work hard, he or she could achieve anything they want in life." However, Carlson put forward the example of the former US Vice President, who he claimed entirely contradicts this perspective and vision of Tate.

After claiming race and colour had no role to play in person's success and it's ones sheer hard work that they reach the top Tate contrdicted himself when he talked about Kamala Harris.

‘You can’t let colour limit yourself, thinking I am purple and can't make it. But be the best purple person so that people need you. So according to Tate the only answer is hard work.

Calling Kamala "largely incompetent" he said, "I don’t think I’ve ever heard her put a coherent sentence together." and mentioned she has no good qualities to show for it; hence, she constantly played the race card in her favor.

"Even if the world is racist against a racial group, the best thing you can do is become such an exceptional person of the same racial group that they need you." "When people like Kamala are pushing this racism agenda, they are trying to effectively tell people, You will never be anything." "Kamala gives these kinds of people hope by saying it is ok to never be anything." "Her only fans left are losers who she's told it's ok to be a loser because there is no way you could not be a loser, and I could have argued against it."

Blaming Kamala Harris for pushing race he claimed, ‘When people like Kamala are pushing this racism agenda, they are trying to effectively tell people, You will never be anything.’ Going on to claim, 'Kamala gives these kinds of people hope by saying it is ok to never be anything.