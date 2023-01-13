Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kanye West marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in private ceremony: Report

Kanye West marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in private ceremony: Report

world news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Kanye West Marriage: Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori comes two months after his divorce to Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, a report said. According to a report by TMZ, the couple got married in a private ceremony. Bianca Censori has worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy- Kanye West's designer label- for a few years.

Read more: No evidence of aliens but…: What a US report found on UFO sightings

Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori comes two months after his divorce to Kim Kardashian was finalised.

“Kanye was first pictured wearing his band last week, with sources telling the site that the ring symbolises his commitment to her following the ceremony,” TMZ reported adding that Kanye and Bianca have not filed a marriage certificate to make it legal. The pair was also seen having lunch together earlier this week. Earlier, Kanye West released a new song, titled Censori Overload last month.

Read more: Why are you fooling around: Watch Vladimir Putin scold his deputy over deals

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, was earlier married to US reality television star Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2011 and welcomed their first child in 2013. They got married in 2014 and welcomed three more children.

Last year, the couple officially filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kanye west
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP