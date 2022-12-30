Is Kanye West missing? His ex-business manager says can't find him: Report

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper to be “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks, a report claimed. Thomas St John- Kanye West's senior financial advisor for 18 months is now said to be suing him over lack of payment, The Independent reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In court papers Thomas St John sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to Kanye West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper, the report said. Kanye West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents. According to the court papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas St John is seeking an extension of time to serve Kanye West.

Read more: After war-of-words with Greta, Andrew Tate detained in Romania on rape charges

Thomas St John and his team have reportedly had difficulty reaching legal representatives for Kanye West, the report claimed.

“We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants," the court filing said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West," it added.

In recent months, Kanye West has found himself mired in various controversies. In early December, his comments on Alex Jones’s Infowars web show shocked his fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail