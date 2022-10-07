Black lives matter, Kanye West and a shirt: The controversy explained

Not one to shy from controversies, Kanye West is at it, again. Debuting a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, the American rapper discredited the Black lives matter movement as a “scam”. That's not where he stopped. Kanye West also claimed credit for moving the debate away from the Black lives movement and onto himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ye- as the rapper calls himself- shared an Instagram story which has since been deleted saying, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over. You're welcome."

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith reportedly left the event due to the post. In a series of tweets, Jaden Smith wrote, "I Had To Dip Lol. I Don’t Care Who It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. Black Lives Matter. (sic)"

A day before the fashion show, Kanye West had posed with conservative commentator Candace Owens in the long-sleeve “White lives matter” shirts sparking immediate backlash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the first time that Kanye West stirred a controversy owing to his comments on the African American community. In 2018, the 45-year-old had said in an interview that slavery was a “choice”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON