Kanye West's honorary doctorate rescinded over anti-semitism remarks: Report

world news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 06:08 AM IST

Kanye West: The honorary doctorate was awarded to the rapper in 2015.

Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

American rapper-songwriter Kanye West's honorary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has been rescinded by the institution, a report said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SAIC officials said, "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, anti-Semitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities."

"Ye's actions do not align with SAIC's mission and values, and we've rescinded his honorary degree," they added.

The honorary doctorate was awarded to the rapper in 2015. The decision was made in response to a change.org petition started by members of the SAIC community.

"This award bestows the legitimacy and luster of the School on a figure who has in recent months has made repeated public statements expressing and justifying anti-Semetism. Regardless of his contributions prior to receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence," the petition read.

