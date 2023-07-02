Kate Middleton helped finalise royal family's official response to Meghan Markle's 2021 Oprah Interview: Report

A new edition of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low claims that Kate Middleton played a key role in the royal family's response to Meghan Markle's 2021 Oprah Interview. During the interview, Meghan and Prince Harry had made the stunning claim that there were "concerns and conversations in the royal family about how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he's born."

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle(left)(File)

As per a report by People, Kate pushed the "some recollections may vary” line to be included in Buckingham Palace’s official response to the interview.

Notably, the statement "issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II" read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

According to the report by People, Low quotes a source to have claimed that the Palace's response initially had "a much milder version" of the "recollections" sentence.

"Kate Middleton and Prince William were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept a lot of what had been said," said the source.

Author Low quotes another source as claiming that Kate insisted on having the phrase in the palace's response.

“It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true.'"

“She[Kate] does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it. She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be Queen one day,'" claimed the source.

