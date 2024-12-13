Menu Explore
Kate Middleton is ‘not back to normal,’ but there is still hope, pal claims

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 13, 2024 01:05 AM IST

Kate Middleton hosted a Christmas carol service and is easing into royal duties while prioritizing well-being.

Kate Middleton has adopted a slow process, and her main goals are her health and her family as she builds up her strength. According to Kensington Palace, her working plan for the next year or 2025 will depend on doctors.

Kate Middleton's schedule will be determined by medical advice, with limited public appearances expected.(Reuters)
Kate Middleton's schedule will be determined by medical advice, with limited public appearances expected.(Reuters)

The Princess of Wales's family friend warns People Magazine that Kate “is not back to normal,” but there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

On December 6, Kate hosted her fourth annual Christmas carol service, and now days earlier, she joined Prince William to welcome the Amir of Qatar during his state visit to the UK.

“She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly,” a palace source told People Magazine. While Kate has “not fully recovered,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, noted, “Each time we see her, she’s looking better and better.”

ALSO READ| Royal expert trashes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'boring' Netflix documentary

Kate's cancer battle prompts reconsideration of priorities

“The cancer journey is complex, scary,” the Princess of Wales said. “My path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

“She won’t be going back to work in the same way for a long time,” one said.

“She is very much in control of her return to public life. She is doing what works best for her,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith explained.

Another source noted that her illness has prompted a “reconsideration of priorities” and underscored the importance of family. “You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged,” the insider added.

Notably, King Charles III is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, and plans for Kate and William’s eventual succession are gradually taking shape.

ALSO READ| Prince Louis leaves a secret note for Kate Middleton's parents: ‘Thank you to…’

On December 7, William attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on behalf of his father and met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who shared, “I asked him about his wife, and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father, and his father is fighting very hard.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
