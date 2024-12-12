Royal expert trashes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'boring' Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest documentary, Polo which was recently released on Netflix failed to make an impression on the royal experts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest Netflix documentary explores the world of polo, a sport Prince Harry has long been passionate about. Part of their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix, it aims to make polo more accessible despite its high costs, though the success of the project remains uncertain. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary 'Polo' has been criticized by royal experts as boring and unlikely to attract a wide audience due to the niche nature of the sport . (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

Experts find the documentary ‘boring’

The Royal experts called Polo ‘boring’ in the documentary and had their doubts about whether it will be able to find its audience. Phil Dampier, the royal expert, shared with The Sun, “Polo is a very niche sport. It's very much a sport for very wealthy people. The average person can't afford a polo mallet or stick let alone a horse or a horse box. I don't think it's going to attract many new players.”

Another doubt was the royal couple’s brief appearance in the documentary which may lead to less interest than what they might be expecting for the documentary.

The expert told the outlet, “The main problem for Netflix is that Harry and Meghan are hardly in this program... I think for the amount of money they're paying them reputed to be upwards of 80 to 100 million dollars. I don't think they're getting a great deal of Harry and Meghan... not getting much bang for their buck. I'm not quite sure why Netflix have done this.”

About the royal couple’s documentary

The Netflix documentary which is five episodes long dives into the world of Polo and follows players in the Polo US Open, highlighting the immense financial and personal sacrifices required to compete at the highest level. It also examines the impact of these sacrifices on players' relationships and personal lives. Harry and Meghan make brief appearances in the final episode.

The series is part of their ongoing Netflix deal, which has already produced three other titles: Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus, and their self-titled documentary about their love story and royal exit, all of which broke viewership records.

Markle’s upcoming projects include a cooking show with Netflix for which a release date is yet to be announced. The show is reportedly associated with the lifestyle brand America Riviera Orchard which the Suits actor launched earlier in the year, as reported by The Mirror US.

