Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Palace staffer reveals new details of fight

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle didn’t like the strict rules of the palace and hated playing second fiddle to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, a Kensington Palace staffer claimed in a new book as per a report in the New York Post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: The royal rules Prince Harry had to follow before marrying Meghan Markle

As per the book “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family" written by biographer Tom Quinn, the palace aid said that Meghan Markle struggled to adjust to the royal life after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. An excerpt of the book published in the Mirror said that Meghan Markle was “dazzled by the worldwide fame that being a princess would bring" but she did not like being compared to Kate Middleton.

“She hated the constraints and the rules; she hated being a second-rate princess — second to Katherine Middleton, I mean. Most of all she hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extend pointless royal round,” the excerpt read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Controversial King Charles? Why big celebs don't want to perform at coronation

Meghan Markle also felt that she was being handled in a “slightly condescending way” by the royal family.

“The thing to remember is that there is no limit to Meghan’s ambition, and like most fiercely ambitious people, she never thinks, ‘Have I got this wrong? Am I overreacting?’ But it remains true that she is a lovely person so long as she is never crossed. For a weak boy unsure of himself like Harry, she is perfect because her absolute certainty makes him feel safe,” the staffer said.

The staffer described Meghan Markle as a “very nice, smiley, super-positive person,” but said that she struggled with not being able to control her own life .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. They moved to California during the same year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON