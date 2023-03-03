Harry, Meghan will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation for…

Despite the ongoing rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family, a royal expert said that the couple will certainly be invited to King Charles' coronation. “I feel that they'll definitely be invited, but I think that the dynamic is changing,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly.

Doubts over the couple being invited to the ceremony began after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Prince Harry published his tell-all memoir, Spare. In both, the couple shared their experiences with the royal family.

“The royals have put up with a tremendous amount of problems, so far as they're concerned,” Richard Fitzwilliams said, adding, "Since the beginning of December to the publication of Spare and all those interviews, and now the interview coming up, it's been a damaging and difficult time for them.”

While promoting Spare, Prince Harry revealed that he wasn’t in touch with his father King Charles or his brother Prince William but he was open to reconciling with them.

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” Prince Harry explained.

“There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country," Prince Harry added.

On King Charles and Prince William, Richard Fitzwilliams said, “Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him. So far as William is concerned, I mean, it’s a terribly deep rift and I don’t see it being mended.”

