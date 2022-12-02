Kate and Prince William don't want to meet Meghan and Harry in US because…

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are “pulling out all the stops” with their US trip for the Earthshot Prize awards as the royal couple is sending clear signals to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal commentator said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Royal staffers have a new nickname for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Any guesses?

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said it was unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend the event, given it would represent a massive distraction from the environmental cause that the Prince and Princess of Wales were seeking to promote.

Jonathan Sacerdoti said that the stakes were high for William and Kate’s first overseas trip since being granted their new titles following the Queen’s death, and they would be keen to avoid unnecessary distractions.

Read more: Prince William, Kate Middleton booed during 1st US visit in 8 years. Here's why

“It's dangerous to try and make a prediction, but I don't suspect that would be part of William and Catherine's planning, or their people's planning because it's just too unpredictable," Jonathan Sacerdoti said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think that this is the opportunity for William and Catherine to get a bit more attention stateside and internationally than they are getting generally. And so it would seem silly to include the two people most likely to threaten that attention. I don't think it will be out of nastiness or malice that they would choose not to include Harry and Meghan. I think it would just be out of pragmatism that they want to be able to focus everything on the cause and on themselves rather than on these two people who are often competing with them for that attention. It's all we'd be talking about," Jonathan Sacerdoti added.

Read more: Harry didn't want friend to attend wedding after he said this about Meghan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That's why they're promoting it, because it's an important cause that they want attention for. So by putting themselves up as ambassadors or representatives of this cause they're getting the attention, they don't need Meghan and Harry," the commentator said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON