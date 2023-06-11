Home / World News / Kate Middleton's surprising joke on stress: ‘I need some tips, please’

ByMallika Soni
Jun 11, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Kate Middleton met mothers and babies who had gathered for their weekly health clinic.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton joked about needing to “pick up some tips” for stress management as she visited a child services group in Windsor. Speaking to parents at a drop-in health visitors clinic and a baby massage session at the Windsor Family Hub, Kate Middleton said, I’ll come here and pick up some tips!” as she joined a stress management course with mothers from the Punjabi community.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is seen. (Reuers)
The hub is run by not-for-profit organisation Achieving for Children. It has provided children’s services across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas since 2021, UK media reported. Kate Middleton met mothers and babies who had gathered for their weekly health clinic. She also joked with organisers about getting everyone together via WhatsApp.

She talked with the parents about their main concerns as mothers and then sat in on a baby massage session in the hub’s sports hall where she discussed how exercise can help parents to “bond with your babies”.

Lin Ferguson, executive director of children’s services and education for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, said, “It was absolutely amazing, because she (Kate) is really passionate about the work that she’s been doing on Shaping Us, and she was really engaged.

“People were nervous but she really put people at ease, and she was genuinely interested," Lin added, saying, “It is a place for parents to come and talk about issues they might be having or get advice about parenting. It really is a one-stop shop, and I think for some of our families it is absolutely a lifeline.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

