Keir Starmer, who ended 14-year Conservative rule in UK, resigns as PM: All about him

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned from the top post on Monday, two years after his Labour Party brought an end to the Conservative Party's 14-year rule. His departure makes him the sixth UK prime minister to leave office in the past 10 years.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces the timeline for his resignation, following Andy Burnham's decisive victory last week in the Makerfield by-election, outside 10 Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)

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The 63-year-old former lawyer had previously said that he would resist any move to remove him. However, during a press briefing on Monday, he said he had "heard the answer" from his party and "accepts that answer with good grace".

"I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said. Follow live updates related to Keir Starmer's resignation here.

All you need to know about Keir Starmer

Starmer spent four years leading the opposition, moving the centre-left Labour Party away from the left and closer to the political centre before assuming power in 2024.

A trained lawyer, he headed prosecutions in England and Wales from 2008 to 2013. He received a knighthood for his work as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, the independent body responsible for advising police and bringing criminal cases before the courts.

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{{^usCountry}} Born in 1963, Starmer is the son of a toolmaker and a nurse, who named him after Keir Hardie, the Labour Party's first leader. He grew up with his three siblings in a modest household in a town on the outskirts of London. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 1963, Starmer is the son of a toolmaker and a nurse, who named him after Keir Hardie, the Labour Party's first leader. He grew up with his three siblings in a modest household in a town on the outskirts of London. {{/usCountry}}

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He became the first person in his family to attend university. He studied law at the University of Leeds and the University of Oxford, and worked in human rights law before taking over as chief prosecutor.

Starmer entered politics in his 50s and won a seat in Parliament in 2015. Within five years of entering the Parliament, he was chosen to lead the Labour Party.

He took charge after the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935 under his predecessor, veteran left-wing politician Jeremy Corbyn, whose leadership was overshadowed by allegations of antisemitism and criticism over an unclear approach to Brexit.

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He frequently clashed with Corbyn and at one point, resigned from Labour's senior team because of policy differences. However, he later agreed to serve as the party's spokesperson on Brexit under Corbyn.

Drawing on his experience at the Crown Prosecution Service, Starmer sought to reshape the Labour Party and improve its chances of returning to power.

Starmer led a massive victory in the 2024 general election, but a number of setbacks later dealt a serious blow to his standing.

Who will replace Starmer?

Starmer said on Monday that the nomination process for his replacement will begin on July 9 and end when Parliament starts its summer recess on July 16. Candidates will be drawn from lawmakers belonging to the governing Labour Party.

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Former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is seen as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer. Focus has now turned to whether any other candidate will enter the race.

If no rival comes forward, Burnham could take over as Labour leader and become prime minister shortly after nominations close. Even if the contest is contested, Starmer said a new leader would be chosen by September 1.

With inputs from agencies