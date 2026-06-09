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Kenyan police fire tear gas during protest against US Ebola quarantine facility

Kenyan police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Nanyuki opposing a quarantine center for Americans exposed to Ebola, despite court orders.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 04:11 pm IST
Reuters |
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Kenyan police fired tear gas on Tuesday to scatter protesters in the central town of Nanyuki opposing a quarantine centre for Americans exposed to Ebola that the US government has raced to build despite Kenyan court orders barring further work.

Protests erupt in Nanyuki over US Ebola quarantine plans amid court orders(AFP)

The proposed 50-bed unit on an air force base has angered many Kenyans, who accuse the United States of offloading the health risk of caring for those exposed to the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Two people were killed in protests last week in Nanyuki, where frustration has grown among residents as Kenyan and US authorities publicly reaffirm their commitment to the plan in spite of the court orders.

Police fired tear gas to disperse small groups of protesters who had gathered early on Tuesday. One protester carried a white cross emblazoned with the phrase "Respect Ebola" in red.

Satellite imagery seen by Reuters shows an increasing build-up of white tents in the middle of a plot of land totalling around 0.046 sq km (11 acres) cleared within the Laikipia Air Base since May 27.

The United States has said it is aware of the court challenge and was “working with the Kenyan government to resolve any objections.”

Kenyan officials have said the facility would also serve Kenyans and foreign nationals in addition to American citizens, but US officials have not confirmed this.

 
ebola protest
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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