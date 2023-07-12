Kevin Spacey's alleged victim claims the actor ‘drugged’ him before sexual assault

An alleged victim of Kevin Spacey told a court during the trial that he believes the actor drugged him before sexually assaulting him. Kevin is currently on trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on several charges of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013, when they were in their 20s and 30s. Kevin, 63, has denied all the charges.

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)

The accuser, who is unidentified, alleged that Kevin performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in the star’s London apartment in the 2000s. The man gave evidence behind a screen in person, and refuted claims by Kevin’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs that the encounter was consensual. He said he "fell asleep or, I believe, (was) drugged" before the incident.

The encounter between the man and Kevin took place after the man wrote to Kevin for advice on his acting career. He later received a call from Kevin, who asked him if we wanted to "meet up for a beer.” The man agreed, "star-struck by the idea of meeting essentially an idol". He went to Kevin’s flat, where the two of them drank beer, ate pizza and smoked cannabis before the alleged assault took place.

"I was made to feel like I was being circled by a shark,” the alleged victim said, describing Kevin as "atrocious, despicable (and) disgusting". He had reportedly brought a civil lawsuit against Kevin in Britain, and sought 400,000 pounds (518,446 United States Dollars) in damages. "What I want is criminal justice,” the man said.

Days before the trial began, Kevin said he was ready to get back to work as employers were waiting to work with him. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” the actor told ZEITmagazin.

“In 10 years, it won’t mean anything,” he said of the allegations. “My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”

