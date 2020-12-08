e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Key milestone reached in ExoMars mission: All you need to know about joint endeavour to Red Planet

Key milestone reached in ExoMars mission: All you need to know about joint endeavour to Red Planet

The ExoMars programme is a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian State Space Corporation, Roscosmos. The mission will deliver a European rover and a Russian surface platform to the surface of Mars.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mission will deliver a European rover and a Russian surface platform to the surface of Mars.
The mission will deliver a European rover and a Russian surface platform to the surface of Mars.(Twitter / @Thales_Alenia_S)
         

The joint European and Russian mission to Mars, scheduled for launch in 2022, reached a key milestone in its preparation as the Rosalind Franklin rover was mated to the Kazachok platform that will land it on the Red Planet. The rover was attached to the Kazachok surface platform for the first time and the fit-check was conducted at the factory of Thales Alenia Space in Cannes, France.

The platform and the rover together form the ‘landing module’, which will be integrated inside the descent module for mass balancing checks. The factory will conduct several tests, including electrical, power and data transfer checks between the two elements, before the rover returns to the TAS cleanrooms in Turin, Italy, for further functional testing. It will be then shipped to the launch site in Baikonur Cosmodrome, an area of southern Kazakhstan leased to Russia.

Also Read | China launches first independent Mars probe, calls it ‘Questions to Heaven’

Here’s all you need to know about the ExoMars Mission 2022:

The ExoMars programme is a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian State Space Corporation, Roscosmos. The mission will deliver a European rover and a Russian surface platform to the surface of Mars.

The joint endeavour was supposed to leave Earth in July/August this year but the difficulties in preparing the hardware, in part due to the limitations triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), caused the delay. The space agencies are now targeting a September 2022 launch window and landing on Mars in June 2023.

Proton rocket will be used to launch the mission and the Rosalind Franklin rover will travel across the Martian surface to search for signs of life. During launch and cruise phase, a carrier module will transport the surface platform and the rover within a single aeroshell. A descent module will separate from the carrier shortly before reaching the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

After landing, the rover will collect samples with a drill and analyse them with next-generation instruments. According to ESA, the mission’s goal is to determine the geological history of the landing site at Oxia Planum, once thought to host an ocean, and to determine whether life could ever have existed on the planet.

tags
top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In