Key takeaways from US midterm election results so far

The battle for control of US Congress is beginning to take shape as votes are being counted in competitive races across the country. Republicans flipped Democratic-held House seats in Florida, Georgia and Virginia. Although several Democratic incumbents, including two House members in Virginia, have won and others were leading.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Joe Biden's calls to Democratic winners as Republicans eye US Congress control

Here are some takeaways as votes continue to be counted in key races:

1. Three Democratic-controlled House races in Virginia were widely viewed as an early warning signal. Democrats held seats in two Virginia districts Biden won in 2020. CNN projected Democratic Jennifer Wexton won her reelection bid in Virginia’s 10th District and representative Abigail Spanberger also won reelection in Virginia’s 7th District. But Democrats lost in southeastern Virginia, CNN said.

2. Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, lost her Virginia Beach-based House seat, CNN projected.

3. New Hampshire was a key early result in the battle for control of the Senate, where Democrats cannot afford to lose a seat in their bid to retain their majority. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a first-term Democrat who faced Republican retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, won her race, CNN projected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Governor Ron DeSantis led a dominant Republican ticket in Florida – delivering historic margins in Democratic territory in his victory over Democratic Charlie Crist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail