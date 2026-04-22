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'Kharg Island storage will be full soon': US masterplan to make Iran bend with Strait of Hormuz blockade

The US has been trying to have Iran come to a permanent ceasefire that would put a full stop to the fighting that erupted on February 28.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 09:07 am IST
Edited by Nayanika Sengupta
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The President Donald Trump-led United States (US) administration is confident that blockade of Iranian ports will ultimately make Iran bend as the chokehold would fill the Kharg Island storage and shut the “fragile Iranian oil wells”.

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 20, 2026. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Kharg, a strategically vital Iranian coral island in the Persian Gulf, is considered to be the primary hub for nearly 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports, facilitating millions of barrels of crude shipments daily to international markets.

The US has been trying to have Iran come to a permanent ceasefire that would put a full stop to the fighting that erupted on February 28 and has shaken the entire Gulf and regions beyond. Track Iran war April 22 updates here

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced an extension of the in-effect temporary ceasefire shortly before it was about to expire. The Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8.

“The US Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to U.S. sanctions,” Bessent said.

We continue to freeze the funds stolen by the corrupt leadership on behalf of the people of Iran, he said.

Days after the announcement of the ceasefire, US President Donald Trump announced the beginning of a military blockade of all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports.

Iran called the move an “act of piracy” and warned the US against provocative acts. US imposed the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz to exert economic pressure on Tehran following the collapse of ceasefire talks.

Iran, meanwhile, has maintained its own chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war that US-Israeli strikes on February 28 triggered. Iran's geographical advantage makes it a de facto in charge of sorts of the Strait.

It was briefly re-opened on Saturday but quickly shut again, following reports of vessels in or near the strait, including a tanker, being targeted by Tehran. Trump said Iran had "decided to fire bullets" and called it a "total violation" to the ceasefire agreement. Iran said it would keep the route choked until the US stops the blockade of its ports.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / 'Kharg Island storage will be full soon': US masterplan to make Iran bend with Strait of Hormuz blockade
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