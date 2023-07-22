KILLER’S DEN: Rex Heuermann may have murdered victims inside Long Island home when wife, kids were away

Investigators reportedly believe alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann may have killed his victims inside his Massapequa Park home in Long Island, New York, when his wife and children were away. Officials have been taking away potential evidence from his home after his arrest. Items recently pulled out include a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet, Associated Press reported. Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

"In the coming days, as we continue to gather evidence, anything is possible," an investigator said, according to CBS. "We're looking for potential trophies, souvenirs, jewelry, anything that could be attached to the four women or other women that he might have been involved with," another investigator said.

Rex Heuermann may have killed women inside his home

A source close to the investigation has now told CNN that the suspect may have brought victims to the Long Island home and killed them while his family was away. The disappearances reportedly coincided with those times.

The source also said that committing the crimes at home would have allowed Rex to control the situation. It would have also allowed him to use materials like tape and burlap bags, which were found at the crime scene. Investigators had kept an eye on Rex’s home since this spring, it has been reported.

‘He had an arsenal in a vault’

Rex reportedly had “an arsenal” of over 200 guns stashed at his home in Long Island. “He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News. “It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not. That’s something we’re still taking a look at.” Rodney added, “Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.”

Rex, 59, was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.