Kim Jong Un’s daughter wears jacket worth nearly 2 lakh as North Korea starves: Report

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s daughter wore a Christian Dior velvet hoodie, worth nearly ₹2 lakh (£1,950) at a missile launch on March 16. Her presence has made headlines again with reports of resentment among the common public owing to her plush lifestyle. Kim Ju Ae’s patterned jacket hogged the limelight as she watched the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport, reported the Mirror.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae watch a missile drill at an undisclosed location in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 20. (via REUTERS)

But South Korean news outlet The Choson Ilbo raised doubts on whether the jacket worn by the dictator’s daughter was genuine or fake.

If it’s real Dior, Ju-ae would be wearing a jacket that costs more than the per capita income in North Korea as it stands at £1,300 on the door UK website, added the report. The jacket costs around $2,800 in the US.

"The hooded down jacket honours House heritage with the iconic Cannage motif," Dior said on the jacket’s product page.

Ju Ae's looks appear to resemble her mother Ri Sol Ju, as the royal has been clicked before carrying purses which look like those from designer brands such as Dior and Chanel.

The high price tag of Kim’s daughter has become a talking point as it is in contrast to the conditions which the common North Korean citizens are currently enduring amid famine. Satellite imagery from South Korean authorities shows that North Korea produced 180,000 tonnes less food in 2022 than in 2021, as the country is ranked one of the poorest countries in the world the report highlighted.