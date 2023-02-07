Is Kim Jong Un missing? Here's why speculations are rising over his health again

As North Korea’s capital Pyongyang is set to hold mass military parades this week, the country's leader Kim Jong Un hasn’t been seen in public for more than a month. NK News, a South Korean-based outlet, reported that Kim Jong Un skipped a Politburo meeting on Sunday – the third time he has ever done so.

The report said that his prolonged disappearances raises questions about his health, adding that Kim Jong Un's longest-ever break from public appearances was in 2014, when he was not seen for 40 days.

Watch: Kim Jong-Un ‘disappears’ ahead of mega military parade

The scheduled parade will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and is expected to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday, Fox News reported. Usually, Kim Jong Un has used events like these to talked about North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program.

Last week, North Korea threatened to counter US military moves with the "most overwhelming nuclear force" while condemning US plans to expand its joint exercise with South Korea and deploy more advanced military assets, Reuters reported.

In 2022 itself, North Korea fired more than 70 ballistic missiles including potential nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike targets in South Korea or reach the US mainland. The country also conducted a slew of launches which it has described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets in response to the expanded US military drills with South Korea.

