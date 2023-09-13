Kim Jong Un's toast to ‘heroic’ Vladimir Putin's health: Triumph against ‘evil’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian president Vladimir Putin via a translator that he was sure that the Russian army and people would triumph against “evil” while criticising West's imperialism in the war in Ukraine. Before proposing a toast to Vladimir Putin's health, the victory of "great Russia", Korean-Russian friendship and the health of all present, Kim Jong Un said he was confident Russia would win in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)

"I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, confidently demonstrate invaluable dignity and honour on the fronts of the special military operation," Kim Jong Un said before raising a glass of wine.

"The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion," he added.

The meeting comes as Western intelligence agencies suspect that Russia is looking to acquire North Korean weapons and ammunition to use in its military campaign in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the claims.

At the meeting, Vladimir Putin toasted the "strengthening of future cooperation" with North Korea.

“A toast to the future strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries. For the well-being and prosperity of our nations, for the health of the chairman and all of those present,” the Russian leader said praising Moscow and Pyongyang's historical ties, quoting a Russian proverb that “an old friend is better than two new ones”.

Vladimir Putin said, "Our relations were established back in Korea's fight for freedom in 1945, when Soviet and Korean soldiers fought side by side against Japanese militarists. And today we also strive to strengthen the bonds of camaraderie and good neighbourliness. We act in the name of peace, stability and prosperity of our common region."

