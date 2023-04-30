Britons don't want to pay for King Charles' coronation, poll shows

Most Brits want King Charles to trim down the ­monarchy, a poll has found. The monarch is reported to be in favour of cutting back on royal expenses amid a cost of living crisis in Britain. The Mirror's poll revealed that 80% of Brits agree with him, as he prepares for the coronation at Westminster Abbey next week.

Britain's King Charles III is seen. (AP)

King Charles has already scaled down the coronation with a shorter ­ceremony and 2,000 guests while the late Queen’s lavish event had more than 8,000 people.

“The King is acutely aware of the cost of living crisis and just how many people are struggling. He wants to put the ­family’s work to focus on the most marginalised in society and those who are working hard every day to help those less fortunate," The Mirror reported citing a royal source.

In the poll, 84% supported a cheaper coronation which may cost UK taxpayers £100million. Almost 52% said that he should pay for the ceremony himself while a third believed that the Sovereign Grant- taxpayer money already paid to fund the King’s official duties- should be used for the coronation.

The survey found that 35% prefer the title Queen Consort for Camilla and only 2% supported her becoming the Queen while 21% said she should have no title at all.

Approval of the royal family was higher among older people, as 69% of baby boomers said that the monarchy's image is good compared to 44% millennials. Nearly 60% felt Prince Harry and Meghan quitting royal duties in 2020 hit the monarchy’s reputation.

