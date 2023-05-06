Camilla's title will be Queen after coronation. Here's why

Camilla, King Charles III's wife, will officially become 'Queen' from 'Queen Consort' following the coronation ceremony where Charles will be crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London. The solemn religious ceremony dates back almost a thousand years and the Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066.

Buckingham Palace tweeted on the eve of the coronation, using “Queen Camilla”- which means that Camilla's official title will be Queen after she will be anointed and crowned during the historic ceremony.

The official invitation to the day, the order of service, the Church of England’s prayers and Royal Collection souvenirs all termed Camilla as the “Queen” or “Queen Camilla”.

Although, the wife of a king automatically becomes a queen and only a change in legislation would have prevented Camilla from being so. “Queen Camilla” appeared officially for the first time on the coronation invitations as well.

King Charles and Camilla's relationship has spanned over 50 years. Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 and married 18 years ago in a low-key ceremony. Their love story has been linked to marriage of Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana owing to which it was not accepted by royal fans. In February 2005, Charles and Camilla announce their engagement. The couple got married in 2005.

