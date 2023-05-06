From Mumbai Dabbawalas to Sonam Kapoor: Indians at King Charles' coronation

The enthronement ceremony of King Charles III as the 40th monarch of Britain will be witnessed by guests from all the world including heads of states, foreign royals like Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco; King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, among other dignitaries and politicians.

Actor Sonam Kapoor is seen. (PTI)

At this historical moment for Britain, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and actor Sonam Kapoor are among the Indians set to be present at the Westminster Abbey for the royal spectacle which was last witnessed 70 years ago when the Queen Elizabeth was crowned. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is officially representing India along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar.

Actor Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir at the coronation, Variety reported. Two dabbawalas from Mumbai are also represent their fraternity at the event, news agency ANI reported. For King Charles, they are carrying a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community as a gift. The dabbawalas were also invited to King Charles' wedding with Camilla.

Several Indian community worker who have been associated with King Charles' charity initiatives are also invited to the ceremony. Sourabh Phadke, a 37-year-old Pune-born architect who graduated from Charles' foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, too has been invited to the ceremony, PTI reported.

Gulfsha, who was awarded the Prince's Trust Global Award last year, is also on the guest list as is Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada.

