Horse part of King Charles III's coronation loses control. This happened next. Watch

A video of a horse, which was part of the coronation process of Britain's King Charles III, is being widely shared on social media. The clip shows the horse ramming backward into the crowd after it appeared to be losing control. The incident was reported after King Charles III was heading back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.

The King and Queen were accompanied by the household cavalry on their journey to and from Westminster Abbey.

The footage shows frantic onlookers stepping aside as the spooked horse made its way towards them while a metal barrier collapses in the chaos. Military personnel, anticipating injuries, brought a stretcher to the scene, Wales Online reported, but no one appeared to be hurt enough to need it.

King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in Britain's first coronation since 1952. The 74-year-old became the oldest sovereign to be crowned as the heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

After returning to Buckingham Palace in the second horse-drawn parade, the royal family appeared on the balcony to applause and more chants of approbation from tens of thousands of well-wishers braving a spring downpour.

