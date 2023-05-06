US president Biden congratulates King Charles, Queen Camilla on coronation

US President Joe Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday, paying tribute to the "enduring friendship between the US and the UK"

LIVE Updates: King, queen begin coronation procession in gold state coach

In a tweet, Biden called the countries' relationship "a source of strength for both our peoples," adding that he was proud First Lady Jill Biden was “representing the United States for this historic occasion.”