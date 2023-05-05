Prince William's son to make history at coronation as will Camilla's grandsons

Prince George has been given an official role at his grandfather King Charles' coronation – a Page of Honour to the monarch. On the day of the coronation, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will each have four Pages of Honour supporting them, including schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.

Prince George: Prince George of Wales is seen.(Reuters)

George, 9, is set to be the most prominent among them while Camilla’s three grandsons will also join him in the role. King Charles' pages are- his grandson George, Nicholas Barclay- grandson of Sarah Troughton, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley- son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley and Ralph Tollemache.

Queen Consort Camilla will have two Ladies in Attendance – her sister Annabel Elliot and her friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne. This came after speculation that Prince William and Kate Middleton debated on whether Prince George should be included in the congregation at Westminster Abbey during the coronation.

The Telegraph reported that William and Kate's children Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are expected to attend the ceremony but won’t have an official role to play.

Camilla’s grandchildren have also been included in the procession- an unprecedented move as they are from the Parker-Bowles side of her family. Her son Tom Parker Bowles has two children and her daughter Laura Lopes has three children.

King Charles coronation is set to be a “slimmed-down affair”, Buckingham Palace announced as 2,000 guests are expected to be in attendance.

