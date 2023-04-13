The ‘most sacred’ part of coronation that King Charles doesn't want world to see

King Charles banned television cameras from filming the moment when he will be anointed with holy oil before being crowned at Westminster Abbey, it was reported as the monarch has chosen to shield the most sacred part of the ceremony. With this, King Charles will not be publicly anointed.

The Mirror reported that King Charles made the decision as he thought he “must respect his relationship with God”. The monarch has also instructed organisers to follow the tradition of previous monarchs in other parts of the ceremony.

The report also claimed the King Charles has "been in favour of allowing the public to see as much of the ceremony as possible”.

“This is the most holy and sacred of the entire ceremony, where monarchs who have gone before have been upheld. The King takes his role and relationship (with God) extremely seriously and will continue with the anointing as it has been carried out before in full.”

For Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, a canopy of cloth-of-gold was held over the monarch’s head for the anointing. In the ceremony, the Chrism oil will be used to anoint King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla. For the service it will be kept in the Ampulla, made from gold and cast in the form of an eagle with outspread wings.

The silver-gilt spoon is the oldest object in use at coronations, having been first recorded in 1349 among St Edward’s Regalia in Westminster Abbey, the report said. It was used to anoint King James I in 1603, and has been used since at every subsequent coronation.

The report also claimed that the coronation practice is suffering from issues like “delayed seating plans, rehearsal overruns and the building of a ramp”.

