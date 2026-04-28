Amid US-UK tensions, King Charles to meet Trump 'off-camera', fearing a Zelensky-like clash

As the Iran war tests the ties between the United States and the United Kingdom, King Charles III is all set for this trip to Washington DC. Amid the tensions in ties between the long-standing allies, reports have stated that the British monarch is set to meet US President Donald Trump in a closed-door meeting.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they arrive at the White House(AP)

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Unlike Trump's previous meetings with foreign dignitaries, the meeting with King Charles is said to be an "off-camera" one.

Off-camera meet amid diplomatic tensions

According to a Guardian report, British officials have pushed for the Oval Office meeting to remain offline, fearing a Zelensky-like clash with the US president.

Last year, the Ukrainian president was berated by Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to the US. Much to Zelensky's humiliation, the meeting was being live broadcast across the globe.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Guardian reported that King Charles will be posing with cameras before his bilateral meeting with Trump, but will not be making any comments.

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{{^usCountry}} Another reason for the off-camera meeting is the current tensions between Washington and London, especially after UK PM Keir Starmer stated that they will not be joining the war against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another reason for the off-camera meeting is the current tensions between Washington and London, especially after UK PM Keir Starmer stated that they will not be joining the war against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Due to the UK's refusal, Trump has launched many verbal attacks on the Labour leader, even more after the UK refused to allow the use of its military bases in the Middle East region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to the UK's refusal, Trump has launched many verbal attacks on the Labour leader, even more after the UK refused to allow the use of its military bases in the Middle East region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | ‘That's ok, don't need them any longer': Trump rebukes Starmer after UK mulls carriers to Iran King Charles to make rare Congress address {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | ‘That's ok, don't need them any longer': Trump rebukes Starmer after UK mulls carriers to Iran King Charles to make rare Congress address {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his four-day visit to the US, King Charles III will also be addressing the US Congress, making him the first British monarch to do so since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his four-day visit to the US, King Charles III will also be addressing the US Congress, making him the first British monarch to do so since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. {{/usCountry}}

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Queen Elizabeth addressed the Congress in 1991, highlighting the shared history of the US and the UK and the democratic values of both nations. During his Tuesday address, the King is expected to draw reference to his mother's speech, especially as the war against Iran tests their relations.

Also Read | UK PM Starmer rules out any NATO mission in Hormuz Strait after Donald Trump's ‘very bad’ warning

As per Reuters, citing palace sources, the king's speech is expected to be around 20 minutes and touch on several issues such as NATO, the ongoing conflict with Iran, Ukraine war and more.

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The king's address is scheduled to begin at 3pm EDT (1900 GMT).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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