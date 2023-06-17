King Charles' friend condemns Prince Harry's hurtful remarks on the Royal Family

In a shocking revelation, a close friend of King Charles has spoken out about the deep hurt caused by Prince Harry's public criticisms of the royal family. Lord Nicholas Soames, who has been a trusted companion of the king for decades, expressed his disappointment at Harry's behavior and labeled it as "the cruelest."

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 7, 2023.(REUTERS)

Speaking candidly during an interview with Times Radio, Soames shared his observations on the strained father-son dynamic between Charles and Harry. He denounced Harry's hurtful comments and their impact on the monarch.

"If my own son did something like that to me, it would just be the cruelest," Soames stated, clearly showing his disapproval of Harry's actions.

According to Soames, the public attacks launched by Prince Harry against the royal family deeply affected King Charles, evident in his pained expression. Soames empathized with the king, emphasizing the profound hurt caused by Harry's words.

The bond between King Charles and Lord Nicholas Soames stretches back decades, originating from their meeting as young boys in 1958. Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, even served as Charles' equerry in the 1970s, assisting the royal family. Their friendship is rooted in equality, built on a wealth of shared memories, humor, and unwavering discretion.

Soames expressed his deep affection for King Charles, describing himself as "entirely partial" toward him. He professed his love and admiration for the monarch, but acknowledged the challenges Charles faced in navigating his complex relationship with his youngest son.

Undoubtedly, the situation between Charles and Harry is nothing short of tragic. Soames likened it to the struggles faced by all families, albeit on a grander scale. He characterized it as a terrible blow that left the king feeling profoundly sad.

Soames voiced his support for Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation, viewing it as an opportunity for reconciliation. While Harry attended the historic event, Meghan remained in California with their children. Soames expressed his belief that it would have been a great pity if Harry hadn't attended, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Though Prince Harry had no formal role in the ceremony, Soames found solace in the fact that father and son reunited on coronation day. However, he did not delve into the current status of the relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry, leaving that aspect unaddressed.

As the royal family continues to navigate this intricate web of personal circumstances, it remains to be seen whether the wounds caused by Prince Harry's criticisms can heal and restore the once unbreakable bond between father and son.