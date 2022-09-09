King Charles III- Britain's new monarch: 10 points

The eldest son of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II - Charles - has taken his mother's place on the throne following her death on Thursday. King Charles III - as he will be called - will succeed his mother as the king of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 10 points on Britain's King Charles III:

1. King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

2. Charles, 73, was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948.

3. In 1970, he graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts degree; Cambridge would later award him a Master of Arts degree.

4. In 1969, the Queen made Charles the Prince of Wales after he spent a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth.

Read more: Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King

5. Charles would spend the next few years serving in both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. In 1981, he married Lady Diana Spencer, who became Princess of Wales. The couple had two sons - the princes William and Harry, who are now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and Sussex, respectively.

7. Charles and Diana agreed to separate in 1992.

8. In 1997, Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris.

9. In 2005, Charles married Camilla, who was given the title of Duchess of Cornwall and will now be called the Queen Consort.

10. The couple lived at Clarence House, a royal residence on The Mall in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON