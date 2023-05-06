King Charles III crowned monarch of UK and 14 other countries. Which are they?

King Charles III was officially crowned as the monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday in a grand ceremony steeped in centuries of tradition. This historic event marked the country's first coronation in 70 years. In addition to being the head of state of Britain, King Charles III also assumed the role of monarch for 14 other countries, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among others.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(AP)

Here is the entire list:

United Kingdom

New Zealand

Canada

Australia

Jamaica

Tuvalu

Belize

Bahamas

Saint Lucia

Antigua and Barbuda

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Solomon Islands

Papua New Guinea

Grenada

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Although part of the Commonwealth, India is not under the British monarchy and has been a republic since the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

King Charles III's coronation

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey was a big occasion, and as has been customary since the Middle Ages, the new monarch rode through the streets of London in a parade of carriages before being crowned.

Numerous dignitaries, including heads of state and top government officials from throughout the world, were present at King Charles III's coronation. India was represented by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

