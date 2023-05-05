Home / India News / Vice president Dhankar meets King Charles III ahead of coronation: See photos

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 08:09 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: The vice president “conveyed greetings on the occasion of his Coronation”.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar met with King Charles III ahead of the coronation ceremony in London on Saturday. The vice president "conveyed greetings on the occasion of his Coronation and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Read more: Will he? Won't he? King Charles has doubts Prince Harry will attend coronation

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar is on a two-day visit to London from May 5 to 6 to attend the coronation ceremony on behalf of the Government of India.

In 2022, President Droupadi Murmu visited London on September 17-19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offered her condolences.

King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, in a religious service at Westminster Abbey.

