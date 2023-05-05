Home / World News / Will he? Won't he? King Charles has doubts Prince Harry will attend coronation

Will he? Won't he? King Charles has doubts Prince Harry will attend coronation

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 07:43 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: The royal expert accused Meghan Markle of sitting back “idly waiting for an apology from the royals.”

A royal expert claimed that King Charles has doubts on whether his son Prince Harry will attend the coronation amid claims that the the Duke of Sussex gave no details of what day or time he would be arriving in the UK for the ceremony.

Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)

Read more: Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan Markle is ‘evil’ and ‘complete catastrophe’

Terming it "last-minute power play" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal expert Neil Sean said that courtiers told him directly that Buckingham Palace was given no idea what plane Prince Harry agreed to travel on or what day and time he was arriving.

“Until we see him at the castle gates being driven up by the Met Police security here in England, then we won’t believe he is coming and that tragically is the feeling of the king,” Neil Sean said, adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "could get even more publicity if he fails to show up".

Attacking the couple, the royal expert accused Meghan Markle of sitting back "idly waiting for an apology from the royals for making her relevant and internationally famous".

Read more: Prince Harry 'still cares' for royal family ‘despite the pain he feels’: Author

“She declined the invite to the event of the decade because she wanted to stay home for a 4-year old's birthday party. Truthfully, can anyone recall their fourth birthday?,” Neil Sean said.

“I might add also the feeling from the new team pushing Meghan into the limelight — once again — would be a snapshot of her husband Harry at the coronation with her children both looking on adoringly missing their papa, while he stands alone in London, on a newly launched Instagram account,” the royal expert claimed, adding, “To finish off the PR plug, the text, I am told, will be something along the lines of being, 'So proud of her husband and her children', ensuring the limelight — at least sprinkles — a little in her direction.”

The royal expert also claimed that King Charles wanted to invite the couple to UK for Christmas last year but was not able to contact Harry.

"I can reveal in fact they were both cordially invited way back late last year, with an offer directly from the king, to spend the festive season with them and the family," he claimed, adding, “The truth is they had no idea at that time on how to get in touch with Harry as his phone keeps changing due to 'security', so again not the truth but Meghan and Harry's truth.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles coronation royal family prince harry + 1 more
king charles coronation royal family prince harry
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out