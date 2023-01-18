King Charles to punish Prince Harry over this detail in memoir ‘Spare’?

King Charles III has reportedly decided to use his power to punish his younger son Prince Harry and bring him back to the track as the Duke of Sussex made bombshell claims in his memoir ‘Spare’. In the tell-all, Prince Harry reflected on his life as a part of the royal family, his relationship with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and his grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana.

But Prince Harry also made claims about King Charles, his second wife Camilla and many inner workings of the palace. A royal expert said that King Charles is 'furious' over the Duke's insulting comments and 'derogatory' nicknames for royal aides.

Through the memoir, avoiding names, Prince Harry referred to three “courtiers" as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp, writing, "I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres."

Royal expert Robert Jobson, said that anyone with a “semblance” of knowledge about the royal household would know who the “deeply insulting” comments are about. The expert also claimed that King Charles has evolved a strategy to to stop Prince Harry from “crossing limits in rage”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's Spare, has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of more than 400,000 copies so far, its publisher said.

