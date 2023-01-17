Prince Harry needs to 'shut up', says ex-royal marine he praised in memoir Spare

A former royal marine said that he does not support anything that Prince Harry says after being mentioned in the memoir of Duke of Sussex. Ben McBean was critical of Prince Harry after the latter revealed that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

Later, Ben McBean praised Prince Harry in the memoir. He explained that using a passage from ‘Spare’ that recounted Ben McBean’s bravery after a roadside bomb blast during the war.

“This is supposed to be about me. If so cool, thank you. It’s me. However does that mean that I can’t think that #PrinceHarry should leave it now and just crack on with his life? I’ve liked Harry from day one but I don’t have to support everything he does. It’s called my OPINION!,” the veteran tweeted.

On the incident, Prince Harry wrote in the tell-all, “I was astounded. I’d never been so proud - to be British, to be a soldier, to be his brother in arms. I told him so. I told him I wanted to buy him a beer for getting to the top of that wall. No, no, a crate of beer.”

Ben McBean also said that he likes Prince Harry but does not support everything that the Duke of Sussex does, adding, “I think he's completely naive.”

On Prince Harry's claim of kill count in Afghanistan, Ben McBean said that while he loved the Duke, he needed to “shut up” and that if good people were around him, they would have “told him to stop”.

