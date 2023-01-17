Home / World News / Prince Harry reveals he is ‘not religious’ despite royal family being…

Prince Harry reveals he is 'not religious' despite royal family being…

Published on Jan 17, 2023 04:24 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Prince Harry repeatedly talks about being spiritual in the book.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

In his recently released memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry said that he is “not religious” despite royal family's historical and close ties with the Church of England. Although his memoir often refers to how spiritual he is with respect to his his memories of his late mother Princess Diana.

While referring to an incident of hunting and shooting a stag during his childhood in Balmoral, Prince Harry wrote, “I wasn’t religious, but this ‘blood facial’ was, to me, baptismal.”

Through the memoir, the Duke of Sussex also revelated that King Charles – or “Pa” – was “deeply religious”, writing, “He prayed every night, but now, in this moment, I too felt close to God.”

Prince Harry also wrote, “There was one particular teacher who, whenever he caught me, would give me a tremendous clout, always with a copy of the New English Bible. The hardback version. It is indeed, I always thought, a very hard back. Getting hit with it made me feel bad about myself, bad about the teacher, and bad about the Bible.”

Although Prince Harry repeatedly talks about being spiritual in the book, writing, “I couldn’t help but think that some force in the universe (Mummy?) was blocking rather than blessing their union. Maybe the universe delays what it disapproves of?”

On his encounter with a leopard in Botswana, Prince Harry said, “I was thinking about Mummy. The leopard was clearly a sign from her, a messenger she’d sent to say: ‘All is well. And all will be well.’”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry royal family
