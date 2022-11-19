King Charles ‘rips up’ this plan of his parents because…

Prince Edward is unlikely to be named Duke of Edinburgh owing to King Charles’ plan to slim down the monarchy, The Mirror reported. Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is the only son of Queen Elizabeth II who is not to be a duke, the report added.

Following the death of Prince Philip last year the title moved to Charles but now it appears as though it may not be given to Edward.

“The King wants to slim down the monarchy [so] it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh. The King wants to slim down the monarchy, as is well known. That means it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh. It's a hereditary title which would then be passed on to the Earl and Countess of Wessex's son, James, Viscount Severn. Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princess," the report said.

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip wanted Edward to inherit the title "in due course" when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown," the Buckingham Palace had then said in a statement.

