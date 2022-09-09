King Charles III takes reigns | New order of succession to the British throne

Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, took charge as the king on Thursday after the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96, reigned for 70 years.

As the 73-years-old Charles becomes Britain’s king, his sons - William and Harry - and their grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy.

Here are the first 10 people in order of succession:

1. Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. 40 years old 2. Eldest son of William and Kate, Prince George of Cambridge. 12 years old 3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. 8 years old 4. Youngest son of William and Kate, Prince Louis of Cambridge. 4 years old 5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana. 37 years old 6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. 2 years old 7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Harry and Meghan. 15 months old 8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son. 62 years old 9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. 34 years old 10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. 12 months old

