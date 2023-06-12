King Charles is ‘bewildered’ and ‘frustrated’ over Prince Harry’s behavior amid legal crusade

It has been reported that King Charles III was “sad and bewildered” by the legal actions his son Prince Harry launched against a British newspaper group. Charles also reportedly claimed he was saddened by the attacks Harry continuously launched on the UK’s institutions.

Prince Harry and King Charles ((Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / POOL / AFP, REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Harry is, at present, entangled in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. He alleged that the newspaper group used illegal phone hacking to publish various stories about him between 1996 and 2011. Last week, Harry’s 55-page witness statement was released. He said in the statement that in his opinion, the state of the press and government in England was “at rock bottom,” according to The Sunday Times. A source close to the palace has now revealed to the news outlet that Charles was distressed about Harry’s continued acquisitions against his royal kin.

“The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going,” the source reportedly said.

Harry did not meet Charles or his brother, Prince William, when he recently visited the UK to testify in his case. It was reported that he was not even invited to his father’s 75th birthday parade to be held later this week.

A palace insider claimed that Harry has not provided any definitive evidence that journalists at the newspaper group used phone hacking practices. “I think he’s been sitting in the Californian sunshine for a long time, hanging out with James Corden [the actor and TV host] and has lost all the instincts on how to do this, how to conduct himself carefully, still as a member of the royal family,” the source, who is close to the prince, said.

“He’s lost the knack of what he can and can’t say and there is no one around him to say, ‘No, Harry, you can’t say that, take that bit out’. It’s embarrassing for him and for Britain, for a prince to be saying, ‘We’ve got a s**t government,” the source added.